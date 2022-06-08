Gerren Jones only played one sport for Swansboro in 2021-22, but he played it so well he garnered the school’s male Player of the Year award.
Jones was a phenom on the basketball court for the Pirates, leading the program to its most wins in school history at 21. The team finished 21-4 overall and 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The team advanced to the state playoffs as the No. 20 seed, hitting the road in the first round and defeating No. 13 J.H. Rose 66-63. The team lost to No. 4 Hunt 70-43 in the second round.
Jones nearly reached a 20-point average with 19.1 points per game, on top of 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
On the floor, he converted 47 percent of his field goals, shot 33 percent from beyond the three-point line and converted 86 percent of his free throw attempts.
Jones eclipsed the 20-point mark 12 times over the course of the season and scored more than 30 on three occasions. He scored 37 points in the 84-40 win over Dixon on Feb. 4, dropped 31 in the 76-44 victory over Richlands on Jan. 7 and put up 31 against in the 89-53 win over Croatan on Feb. 8.
He recorded double-doubles in both the Dixon and Croatan games. Against the Bulldogs he finished with 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals and, against the Cougars, he tallied 14 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
He tallied five double-doubles over the whole season. He finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds five assists and three steals in the 83-62 win over Richlands on Jan. 27, he put up 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in the 78-43 tilt over Croatan on Jan. 25 and he had 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the 77-54 win over West Craven on Dec. 2.
His best shooting night of the season was in the Jan. 7 win over Richlands, where he sank 12 of his 16 field goal attempts, went 3-of-4 from deep and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.
Jones was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association District 2 team for his performance this season.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
For the story on Delaney Horton, purchase a copy of the June 8, 2022, Tideland News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.