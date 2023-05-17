A thrilling softball season came to an end for Swansboro on Friday, May 13.
The Pirates lost to South Johnston 2-0 on the road in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, finishing 18-4 overall after matching the stellar 17-3 regular season finish from the 2014 season.
The Pirates were seeded No. 13 in the playoffs after placing second in the 3A Coastal Conference at 7-3.
They defeated No. 20 Havelock 7-0 in the first round on Wednesday, May 11, before losing to No. 4 South Johnston (22-1).
Swansboro was one of five conference teams to earn a playoff seed. Richlands entered the postseason No. 1, but lost 2-0 to No. 16 Dixon, the third-place conference team, in the second round. No. 19 West Carteret lost to No. 14 Orange 4-1 in the first round while No. 30 Croatan lost to No. 3 Western Alamance 14-0.
In the team’s final outing, standout senior pitcher Peyton Eckert posted a 0.00 ERA over six innings. She struck out eight batters, walked just two and only gave up two hits. Both runs scored against the Pirates were unearned.
At the plate, only Savannah Remley and Payton Jensen got a hit for the Pirates. Both hits were singles.
