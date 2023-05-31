The Pirates’ boys and girls lacrosse players were honored recently in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal All-Conference release.
The Player of the Year awards and all-conference selections are made by the coaches of the four teams – Swansboro, Croatan, West Carteret and First Flight.
Swansboro’s Brady Geddes was named the boys Player of the Year after helping the Pirates finish 6-7 overall and third in the conference at 2-4. The Pirates also reached the second round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs for the first time ever with an 11-10 victory over Vance Charter in the first round. D
Geddes led his team in overall scoring points with 29 goals and 30 assists. He took 53 shots on goal, tallied 91 groundballs and won 58 percent of his faceoffs. His best performance of the season was five goals and three assists in a 15-8 victory over New Bern on March 14.
The Pirates’ Aidan Barry was also named the league’s Rookie of the Year. The first-year player finished with three assists.
Chase Petty was named a first-team selection for the conference alongside Geddes. He led the team in goals with 40 and added six assists. He tallied 90 shots on goal, 95 groundballs and 55 faceoffs won.
Second-team selections for Swansboro were Derrick Buchanan, Brandon Weeks and Colin Shank. Buchanan tallied four goals and six assists and shone on defense, Weeks was a standout strictly on defense and Shank finished with 163 saves and a 56 percent save rate as the team’s starting goalie.
The Pirates’ girls team had two first-team selections in Lauren Donnelly and Kaylan Landry. The duo helped the team finish 6-8 overall and place third in the conference at 2-4.
Swansboro also reached the second round of the state playoffs for the first time ever with a 12-11 victory over Terry Sanford in the first round of the newly formed 1A/2A/3A playoff.
Donnelly led the team in overall scoring points with 45 goals and five assists. She tallied 84 shots on goal, 32 groundballs and 21 draw controls.
Landry led the team in assists with six and finished with 39 goals to rank second in scoring points. She also posted 72 shots on goal and a team-high 57 groundballs and 23 draw controls.
Second-team selections for the team were Rylee Morris, Selena Davis and Maggie Schreck. Morris and Davis both tallied 17 goals and one assist apiece while Schreck finished with two goals.
