Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have certified two catfish state records – including one by a man from Hubert – that were broken within one week of each other in July.
For the complete story, purchase a copy of the Aug. 11, 2021, Tideland News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.