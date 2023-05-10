The Swansboro boys lacrosse team reached new heights on Friday, May 5, beating Vance Charter 11-10 to advance to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time as a program.
The Pirates (6-6) were on the road as the No. 11 seed, having had a bye in the first round. They faced No. 6 Vance Charter (7-12), winner of the Triangle North/Northern Lakes Athletic Conference.
They will go on to host No. 14 Havelock (8-6) in the second round on Tuesday, May 9. The winner of that game will face either No. 2 Croatan or No. 7 Northwood.
Swansboro entered the 1A/2A/3A playoffs for just the third time ever as the third-place team in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference. The program has never exited the first round.
Cam Collard led the scoring effort for the team with five goals. Brady Geddes tallied three goals and two assists, Chase Petty had two goals and one assist, Steven Farrell slotted one goal and Aidan Barry dished one assist.
The team scooped up 33 groundballs, led by six apiece from Geddes and Petty. The duo combined to win 14 of 21 faceoffs, with Geddes winning nine and Petty five.
Goalie Colin Shank finished with 13 saves.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.