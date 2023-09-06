In its only game last week, the Swansboro boys soccer team tied Jacksonville 3-3 at home.
The matchup was an excellent early season litmus test for the Pirates (3-3-1), facing off against a Cardinals (4-2-1) team ranked No. 8 in the 3A east. Swansboro is ranked No. 11.
The Pirates led the game 2-1 at halftime before giving up two goals in the second half.
Kevin Bartek and Jeremiah Rodriguez each slotted a goal. The third score came by way of an own-goal from the Cardinals. The Pirates took eight total shots in the match and placed six on frame.
Keeper Jayden McMullen finished with two saves on five shots against. There was no scoring information available for Jacksonville.
Swansboro earned two corner kicks to one for the Cardinals and only committed eight fouls compared to 17 for the visitors.
Swansboro battled Havelock (0-2) at home Tuesday, Sept. 5 and will play two more tough nonconference games this week. It will host Ashley (6-1) on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and then Fike (4-1) on Friday, Sept. 8.
