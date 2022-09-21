The Swansboro girls tennis team is eyeing a 3A Coastal Conference championship this season, thanks in part to two crucial additions to the team.
The Pirates were already closing in on a successful season with a top-six rotation made up almost entirely of seniors, but then foreign exchange students Michelle Armani of Norway and Anina Caviezel of Switzerland came to town to help push the squad the rest of the way.
The Bucs are currently 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference with a crucial matchup against defending league champ Croatan slated for Thursday, Sept. 22.
“I’m very proud of how we’ve played so far,” head coach Sean McGill said. “Everyone has been working really hard. Right now, we’re focused on competing for a conference championship. We’re hoping to make the playoffs and then see how far we can go.”
Sophomores Armani and Caviezel have both been spectacular since arriving at the school, with Armani going 7-0 at the No. 1 spot and Caviezel 7-0 at No. 2. Neither has lost a set, with Armani only allowing eight total points in 14 sets and Caviezel only giving up 20.
Before the season began, McGill heard he might be getting an exchange student but even he was surprised by the additions to the team.
“They are very talented, we’re very lucky,” he said. “I had heard we might get one exchange student, but I didn’t expect to get two. Even then, you don’t know what kind of talent level you’re getting in a new student, but obviously they’re extremely talented. It’s some of the best tennis I’ve seen in this part of the state.”
The exchange students are experiencing something new, too, being members of a high school tennis team.
“Over in Europe, they don’t have team sports at high schools, just academies and club sports,” McGill said. “So, it’s cool that they get to be in a team environment here.”
The rest of the singles lineup has a wealth of experience, with returning No. 1 netter Annabelle Henderson leading a group of four starting seniors. Henderson is 6-1 at No. 3, Mia Lucero is 4-2 at No. 4, Carolena Gongora is 4-2 at No. 5 and Peyton Eckert is 5-1 at No. 6.
In doubles, Armani and Caviezel are 7-0 at the No. 1 spot, Gongora and Henderson are 5-2 at No. 2 and Nevaeh Brown and Lucero are 3-0 at No. 3.
The Pirates entered the week 3-0 in league play with 9-0 victories over Richlands and Dixon and a 7-2 win over West Carteret. They started this week with a match against White Oak (0-5), but the real test comes against Croatan, which has won seven straight conference titles.
“The goal is always to try to win a conference championship,” McGill said. “Croatan is the really tough one. Coach (Jim) Sheehan and his girls work really hard all year, but we work hard too. It’s going to be a great match.”
The Bucs are looking to make the state playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Coastal tournament will take place on Oct. 13 and the 3A east regional tournament will start Oct. 21.
“I really enjoy working with this team,” McGill said. “We have 21 girls on the roster, which is a lot more than usual. We had a lot come out and I kept everyone. We’re graduating 10 seniors after this season and losing our exchange students, so there are going to be opportunities next season for some of these girls who haven’t played much tennis before.”
