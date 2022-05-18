Onslow Bay Coastal Conservation Association recently hosted its eighth annual “Billy Burch Wide Open” Veterans Fishing Tournament.
The event was headquartered at the Waterway Inn in Cedar Point, according to Joe Yager of Stella, CCA member
“The weather was great, the seas were fair, and the bite was hot,” Yager said. “A good time was had by all.”
With the support of 24 volunteer boat captains and sponsors, 71 veterans were treated to a day on the water fishing.
Among the boat captains taking part were Kyle Kirkpatrick of Reel Cranky Fishing Charter, Erik Kalniki, Beau Bethea, Bobby Rice, George Cook, Ralph Mazza, Van Perish, Shaun Yancy, Jeremy Yancy, Rick Cross, Mark Parrish, Gary Boucher, Jim Miles, Brad Lang, Nick Loganaiden, Hodge Jorgan, Mark Massengill, Jeff Allen, Ray Howell, Joe Harris, Matt Fulling, Charlie Loya and Billy Burch and Rocky.
Sponsors included Moore’s BBQ, Dudley’s Marina, Boro Treasures, Cedar Point Graphics, Coastal Beverage Company, Advanced Auto, O’Reily’s Auto and Oceans Edge North Top Sail.
Yager issued a special thank you to the Waterway Inn for its long-time support of the CCA’s veteran events.
“The Waterway Inn has been supporting our veterans fishing tournament for six years,” Yager said. “The Water Way Inn and staff are very accommodating, allowing Onslow Bay CCA use of their community area, and boat docks to host our Captains meeting and BBQ following a day of fishing.”
