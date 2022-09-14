Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week.
The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
In the first match of the season at Star Hill Golf & Country Club, Marion medaled with a match-low 36. Only Hassi shot below a 40 with a 39.
At Morehead City, Swansboro’s Ella Brown and Hannah Hinken each scored a 69. They are the only three golfers on the team this year.
Swansboro will be at Rock Creek Golf Club in Richlands Wednesday, Sept. 14, for its next conference match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.