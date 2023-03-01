The Swansboro softball team will have a new, but familiar face at the head coach position this spring.
Four-year assistant Shea Townsend is taking over the program after Frank Peck stepped down.
Townsend also coaches the football program in the fall, but it took some convincing for the father of three to add another sport to his hectic schedule.
“I didn’t want someone else to take the job just because they needed someone to fill the spot,” he said. “I know these girls, I’ve worked with them for a while. I wanted them to have someone there that they’re familiar with.”
Townsend will have his hands full as the program fields its first jayvee team since the 2019 season. There are 22 total between the two rosters. He’ll be assisted this season by Chris Munsell, a PE teacher at the school who also assists Townsend with the football team.
The Pirates are coming off a 16-7 season where they placed third in the 3A Coastal Conference at 6-4 and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
The program graduated three seniors, including crucial starters Tara Lepore and Camdyn Peck, but it brings back plenty of talent, too. Namely, it brings back standout senior pitcher Peyton Eckert.
Eckert finished with a stellar 1.00 ERA last spring, throwing 91 innings over 17 appearances with an 8-5 record and 153 strikeouts. She committed to Division I UNC Wilmington in the fall.
“She’s the real deal,” Townsend said. “When she’s pitching, we’ve got a shot in every game.”
The team graduated its other pitcher, Peck, who tossed 52 innings over 12 appearances and finished with an 8-2 record, a 2.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts.
Lepore was the team’s most effective offensive player last season. She led the team in batting average (.623), hits (48), stolen bases (43) and runs (39) and added 14 RBIs and six extra-base hits.
The top returners on offense are Peyton Jensen and Arianna Hoffman. Jensen tallied 34 hits, 31 RBIs, 18 runs and 18 stolen bases, while Hoffman had 32 hits, 33 runs, 16 RBIs and 34 stolen bases.
Townsend expects to be young in the field behind Eckert, but that isn’t a far cry from last spring.
“We only have four seniors back, so we’re young, but we were young last year too,” he said. “We still have a lot of experience, though. Savannah Remley has been our starting catcher since her freshman year, and (seniors) Shelby (Maichle) and Morgan (LaRose) have been starting since freshmen, too.”
After seeing his team scrimmage Heide Trask, North Brunswick and Northside-Jacksonville, Townsend expects Eckert to control the pace on defense and for speed to play a big role on offense.
“We won a lot of games last year because we were fast,” he said. “We were able to be aggressive on the bases and bunt a lot. We still have that this season, so we’ll focus on that again. We’ll put pressure on the other team to have to make plays.”
The Pirates’ nonconference schedule includes a handful of tough teams, including two games against Washington, last season’s 2A east regional champions. Also on the docket is East Carteret, 21-4 last year.
“Those are going to be good tests for us,” Townsend said.
The team will need to be tough when conference starts. West Carteret has won six straight league titles and the Pirates’ last championships came in 2015.
The Pirates started their regular season schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at home against Jacksonville. They will play at West Craven on Wednesday, March 1, and at home against New Bern on Friday, March 3.
