The Swansboro boys soccer team went 2-0 in 3A Coastal Conference play last week with back-to-back shutouts.
The Pirates (15-3 overall) blanked White Oak 3-0 at home on Oct. 11 before shutting out West Carteret 1-0 on the road Wednesday, Oct. 12.
At 4-2 in league play, the Bucs now only trail Croatan (6-0), staying ahead of Dixon (3-2-1) in third place and White Oak (2-3-1) in fourth. They have won four straight games since losing to Dixon 1-0 on Sept. 29.
Steven Floyd scored twice in the win over White Oak. Jeremiah Rodriguez also slotted a goal, while Linus Rischbieter, Logan Wilson and Kevin Bartek each provided an assist. Keeper Drew Pittman notched three saves for his eighth clean sheet of the season.
Pittman made it nine against West with four more saves. On offense, Rodriguez scored the game-winner with a Floyd assist.
Swansboro has three more games left in its regular season schedule, starting with a home match versus Croatan on Thursday, Oct. 20.
