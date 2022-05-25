A few Swansboro track and field athletes placed well at the 3A state meet on Friday, May 20.
The meet was held at N.C. A&T’s Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro. The girls team placed 39th overall with four points.
Lisa Ferguson grabbed the best finish from the team with sixth place in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 0 inches to tie Arianna Lovingood-Smith of Asheboro and Charity Stroud of E.E. Smith.
McKenna Panos placed eighth in the pole vault with a leap of 9-06. Delaney Horton placed ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 35.78 seconds and Erica Johnson placed 14th in the discus with a measurement of 82-10.
The boys team placed 45th in the state meet with three points. The squad had two top-10 finishers, with Ben Sherman placing sixth in the triple jump with a 43-00.25 leap and Cesar Brawner finishing 12th in the 3,200-meter run in 10:32.75.
The girls team had a strong showing at the 3A east regional, placing fifth in a field of 22 teams. It had four total podium placers to finish with 52 points.
Lisa Ferguson led the way with two second-place finishes. She was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.53 seconds and she finished second in the high jump with a 5-foot, 4-inch leap.
McKenna Panos placed second in the pole vault with a 9-06 clearance and Delaney Horton placed third in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 46.44 seconds.
The team also had seven more top-10 finishes. Horton placed fifth in the 800-meter run (2:42.28), Panos placed fifth in the high jump (5-02) and Erica Johnson placed fourth in the discus (92-05) as one of three Pirates to compete in the event.
Aulina Batts also placed seventh (85-11) and Destinee Jenkins placed 10th (78-09). Johnson also placed fifth in the shot put (31-07) and Jenkins placed sixth (31-01.5) in the same event.
The boys team placed ninth overall with 30 points. The squad produced one podium finish and 10 more top-10 placements.
Ben Sherman placed second in the triple jump with a time of 42-10. He also placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.
Cesar Brawner just missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run (10:04.47). Jared England placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.10). Francisco Santiago finished sixth in the pole vault (9-06) and Trevor Martin placed seventh in the 400-meter dash (52.64).
Lucas Bush placed eighth in the pole vault (8-06), Hyuga Doreus was eighth in the discus (116-11) and Tristen Alvis placed ninth in the 800-meter run (2:12.15).
The Pirates had two top-10 relay finishes, too. Alan Szczesniewski, Trevor Martin, Jack Lees and Alvis teamed up to place sixth in the 1,600 meters (3:35.21) and Amare Caines, Tayshawn Thompkins, Lees and Sherman placed ninth in the 400 meters (45.09).
