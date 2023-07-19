Swansboro High School’s Steven Floyd took the trip to Browns Summit on Tuesday, July 17, to take part in the East vs West All-Star Soccer Match.
Floyd, who graduated in June, was selected to join a roster of 16 players from the eastern part of the state for the prestigious N.C. Soccer Coaches Association game. The match was slated to take place at MacPherson Stadium at Bryan Park.
He was one of three players from the area chosen for the game, including Croatan’s Gavin Beaupre and Jacksonville’s Jack Leary.
The East-West games, which include basketball and football, feature some of the best high school seniors in the East against the West. This year’s East boys team was coached by Clayton’s John Asmussen.
Floyd was a crucial member of the Pirates’ squad in the fall, helping it finish 19-5 overall and reach the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
He tallied 41 goals and 11 assists and was named both all-conference and all-state. He will play at Methodist University next season.
