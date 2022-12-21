The Swansboro boys basketball team saw its winning streak snapped on Friday, Dec. 16, to a familiar opponent.
The Pirates fell on the road 76-65 to Heide Trask, moving to 6-1 overall. They opened last week with a 58-43 victory over West Craven at home.
The clash with Trask (5-2) was an intriguing one considering the newest Titan is senior Isaiah Bromelle, who transferred from Swansboro in the fall. He led his team with 22 points in the contest.
Five different Titans finished in double figures. The team shot 52 percent.
In the win over West Craven (1-5), the Pirates led 32-18 at halftime and, by the end of the game, had out-rebounded the Eagles 39-34.
Ray Mitchell led the team with a double-double that included 17 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
Jacob Nagler scored nine, Jermaine Cunningham tallied eight points, seven boards and four assists and Elijah McCallister scored seven.
The Pirates won’t play again until Wednesday, Dec. 28, at home against Jacksonville. After Christmas break ends, they’ll start 3A Coastal Conference play with a trip to Dixon on Friday, Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.