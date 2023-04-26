More than a dozen Swansboro spring track and field athletes took home first-place finishes at a 3A Coastal Conference meet at Croatan on Wednesday, April 19.
The Pirates placed second in both the boys and girls meets. The boys team tallied 53 points while the girls team tallied 52. Host school Croatan won both meets.
In the girls meet, Delaney Horton captured the 3,200-meter run in 12 minutes, 50.70 seconds. The Pirates also excelled in the short-distance relay events, placing second in the 400-meter race with a time of 57.10 seconds and finishing in second in the 800-meter race with a 2:04.30 clocking
Lisa Ferguson reached the podium of both hurdles events. She placed second in the 100-meter race with a 16.33 clocking and she placed third in the 300-meter race in 50.28. McKenna Panos was the third-place finisher in the 100-meter event with a time of 16.79.
The two athletes also had top finishes in the high jump, where Ferguson won with a 5-foot, 5-inch leap and Panos placed second with a 5-04 leap.
Panos got her own win in the pole vault, clearing 11-00 to get the edge over the rest of the field.
McKay Morris showed off her leaping ability in the long jump with a first-place measurement of 15-02 and in the triple jump with a 31-00 leap.
Breana Richards made the podium in both events, measuring 30-06 to place second in the triple jump and 12-11 for third place in the long jump.
Erica Johnson had the second-longest throw in the discus with an 87-08 toss and Katherine Cahall finished third in the shot put with a 31-00 throw.
The boys team had several notable finishers in its meet. In the 200-meter dash, Jeremiah Rodriguez placed second in 23.98 while, in the 800 meters, Isaiah Saint Pierre placed second in 2:24.31. Saint Pierre also finished in third in the 1,600 meters with a 5:28.22 clocking.
The Pirates got one more podium finish in the long-distance runs with Cole Weimer placing second in 12:51.60.
Dean Massaquoi snagged a podium finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.82.
The Pirates reached the podium in all four relay events. They won the 3,200 meters in 10:09.14, placed second in both the 800 meters (1:38) and the 1,600 meters (3:56.43) and were third in the 400 meters with a time of 48.96.
In the jumping events, Massaquoi placed second in the long jump with an 18-03 leap and Amare Caines was second in the triple jump with a 39-08 measurement.
James Yesunas captured the pole vault with a height of 11-06 that was a whole foot better than the next-best competitor.
Hyuga Doreus gave the team its last win with a first-place throw of 140-02 in the discus and a second-place toss of 39-08 in the shot put.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
