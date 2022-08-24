Friday night at East Carteret was the Swansboro football team’s first outing as a team, and it looked like it.
The Pirates (0-1) lost 34-7, struggling to get much going on offense – East coach B.J. Frazier said his defense really stepped up – or contain the Mariners on defense. After the game, Swansboro coach Shea Townsend was disappointed with the lack of execution from his team, but also acknowledged the disadvantage his players faced after their only preseason scrimmages were canceled two weeks ago.
“I think us not getting to scrimmage definitely showed up tonight,” Townsend said. “It was a lot of little things like false starts, ball security and other silly mistakes. I give all the credit in the world to East Carteret. B.J. does a fantastic job. We just hurt ourselves all over the place.”
The Mariners ran up 409 total yards of offense and limited the Pirates to just 117. The East defense forced four fumbles and recovered three, forced five punts and two turnovers on downs and held the visitors to just six first downs before the game ended halfway through the fourth quarter due to lightning in the area.
The Pirates were forced to punt on their first two possessions, but the defense got an opportunistic pick off a tipped ball on the 12th play of the drive. Kaden Christmas corralled the interception and carried it 58 yards to the Mariner 7-yard line before getting chased out of bounds.
The offense didn’t waste the chance and running back Hyuga Doreus punched it in for six points on the first play from scrimmage. Doreus also nailed the point-after kick to give his team a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Swansboro quarterback Hunter Johnson finished 7-of-12 from the pocket for 67 yards. Six different receivers hauled in passes, including two for 15 yards from Tayshawn Thompkins. Demani Martinez had one catch for 31 yards. On the ground, Doreus led with 16 yards on four carries.
“Moving forward,” Townsend said, “this helps because we finally get to see ourselves on film and see what needs to be improved.”
After returning most of last year’s personnel, including a group of linemen that took its lumps as freshmen and sophomores before growing into varsity size this season, Townsend was pleased with the physical effort.
“I thought our physicality was a lot better, especially compared to last year,” he said. “Our guys were wrapping up and hitting a lot harder.”
East’s offense rolled for 401 yards thanks to big nights from quarterback Jacob Nelson and running back Antonio Bryant. Nelson went for 148 passing yards and 122 more on the ground with three total touchdowns, while Bryant rushed for a game-high 133 yards and a score.
The game ended after East scored its last touchdown with 6:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. For the fans in the stands, the lightning delay that followed must have been confusing. Normally, a game that far apart in score with so little time left in the game would have resulted in a quick agreement between both coaches to end it prematurely with the score as-is.
However, Townsend and Frazier agreed to take the prescribed 30-minute delay and see if the lightning would clear. After the 30 minutes, conditions hadn’t changed and the game was called.
For Frazier, the delay wasn’t an inconvenience he was unwilling to afford his coaching contemporary.
“As a coach, I supported his decision on not calling the game,” Frazier said. “You want to show your kids that you want to fight.”
What made Friday night extraordinary is that Townsend’s wife, Paige, was preparing to go into labor with the couple’s third child.
“It could happen anytime,” Townsend said. “It’s pretty exciting. I keep checking my watch to see if I have gotten any texts or calls.”
It would have been easy for Townsend to jet home when the lightning delay hit or defer the delay altogether, but it was important for the second-year coach to lead by example to his players.
“He’s showing those guys, I’m willing to wait with you,” Frazier said. “He doesn’t want them to quit, so he isn’t either. He’s committed to his family and his team, and I thought he made the right decision tonight.”
“It’s a tough position as a coach,” Townsend added. “I could be inconveniencing everyone here right now, but I’m never going to send a message to my kids that I’m just going to quit on a dime.”
The two head coaches spent a large part of the delay speaking privately on the field.
Both are 2006 high school graduates.
“We’ve had a good relationship for a while,” Townsend said. “We’re very like-minded when it comes to offense and being outside-the-box creatively. As a young coach, I’m so appreciative of all the help he’s given me.”
Swansboro will host South Lenoir (1-0) on Friday, Aug. 26.
