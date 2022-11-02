Swansboro girls tennis standout Michelle Armani placed second in the 3A state tournament at Burlington Tennis Complex on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The transfer student from Norway reached the finals before falling 6-3, 6-3 to Ella Strickler of Carrboro. Strickler also defeated Armani’s teammate Anina Caviezel, an exchange student from Switzerland, in the second round.
Armani reached the finals after a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 tiebreaker win over Luci Falls of Lake Norman Charter in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, she cruised past Emma Carver of North Lincoln 6-1, 6-2 and, in the first round she shut out Central Academy’s Lauren Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
Caviezel got past the first round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Eleina Moon of Lake Norman Charter.
Armani won the 3A east regional title to advance to the state tournament. Caviezel placed third in the regional competition.
The two also competed for the top spots in the conference singles championships, with Armani placing first and Caviezel second.
During the regular season, both Armani and Caviezel went 15-0 overall. Armani was the team’s No. 1 singles netter and Caviezel played at No. 2.
The players are the first Pirates to reach the state tournament since Nhi Pham and Caroline Provost did it in 2014.
Zack Nally
