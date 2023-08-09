The end of an era is drawing near for the Swansboro soccer program.
Head coach Doug Kidd is retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
The 55-year-old has spent his last 32 years coaching and 30 teaching in the state’s public school system. He spent the last 15 heading up the Pirates’ boys and girls programs.
“People tell you ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’” Kidd said. “And it’s time. I’ve had my fill of it in a good way. It’s time to move forward.”
No matter the result of this fall’s boys season and the girls season in the spring, no one can deny the level of success Kidd has enjoyed in the “soccer town” that is Swansboro.
He enters this fall eyeing the 900-win mark between his time at Watauga and Swansboro. He has put up a 451-188-48 (.691) record between the Pirates’ boys and girls teams, part of his career 899-384-115 (.684) record.
He coached the Swansboro girls program to state championships in 2009, 2010 and 2013 and a state finals appearance in 2015.
Those state finals matchup still stick out in Kidd’s mind, but it’s the memories of watching former players grow up and embark on their own personal journeys that will stay with him the longest.
“It’s the kids that you get to coach and you get to know and form great relationships with,” said. “You see them grow into responsible and successful young adults and fathers and mothers and husbands and wives. There is great satisfaction in that.”
Kidd has played a vital role in helping grow the sport of soccer statewide. He was recognized in 2020 with a national letter of commendation from the United Soccer Coaches Association, the same organization that named him the 2015 National Coach of the Year.
He is also four-time N.C. Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the Year and spent 21 years as president of the organization, working to expand and improve the game both locally and on a macro scale.
So, it’s no surprise that he’ll continue to coach in some capacity. He joined the Jacksonville Area Soccer Association two years ago and plans to continue working with its Youth Academy, which is designed to teach young players the fundamental skills of the game.
“Coaching is probably always going to be part of my life,” Kidd said. “I really enjoy working with the younger kids where it’s not so much about the wins and losses, just about learning the game.”
Kidd has already started reaching out to Swansboro alumni who are involved in coaching to begin finding a suitable successor.
“I know (Swansboro) will want to bring in someone who can do a good job,” he said. “I’m not just going to bail on them.”
The boys program will start its regular season schedule on Tuesday at New Bern.
The girls program will start its season in February.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
