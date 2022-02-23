After placing second in the conference with an 8-2 record, the SHS Bucs were seeded No. 20 in the 3A east bracket of the boys state tournament. That earned them a first-round matchup with J.H. Rose (16-6) on the road set for Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The SHS girls placed fourth in the conference with a 5-5 record, but they earned the No. 31 seed for another court outing. They were slated against No. 2 Northwood (24-1) with the game set for Tuesday, Feb. 23.
