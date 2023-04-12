The Swansboro boys lacrosse team went 0-2 in the week before spring break, falling to the top two teams in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference.
The Pirates lost 17-2 to Croatan on March 28 and fell 15-6 to First Flight on March 31. At 1-4 in the conference, the team (4-4 overall) is in third place behind Croatan (5-0) and First Flight (4-1).
In the loss to Croatan, Swansboro got its two goals from Cam Collard and Brady Geddes, with an assist from Geddes on Collard’s goal. The team took seven shots in total.
The Pirates scooped 48 groundballs, led by nine from Derrick Buchanan and six apiece from Chase Petty, Eddie Miller, Steven Farrell and Geddes. Buchanan won three of his nine faceoff attempts, while Petty won three of 14.
Goalie Colin Shank finished with 11 saves in the net.
Croatan’s top scorer was Ethan Eifert with four goals and one assist.
Both losses followed defeats to the Cougars and the Nighthawks in the first conference games. Swansboro lost to Croatan 14-1 on March 17 and fell to First Flight 13-9 on March 24.
The Pirates’ next game will be at Northside-Jacksonville on Wednesday, April 12. They play one game per week until the end of the season, facing West Carteret at home on Tuesday, April 18, and traveling to Havelock on April 27.
