The Swansboro girls basketball team finished with a piece of the 3A Coastal Conference title last week.
The Pirates are league champs for the second time in three years, ending the regular season 11-7 overall and 7-3 in conference play.
They finished fourth in the conference last season after winning it outright in 2020-2021 with a 9-1 record.
The Bucs had a chance to win outright again, but they lost their final regular season game to White Oak 34-25. That left them tied with West Carteret for first place.
Both teams received a bye in the first round of the conference tournament. Swansboro won the coin toss for the right to host the finals if it advances beyond the second round on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The finals will take place on Friday, Feb. 17.
Swansboro will be one of at least four conference teams to advance to the 3A state playoffs slated to start on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Ironically, it wasn’t the contest against White Oak (3-17 overall) that seemed to be the biggest test of the week. That was Croatan (10-12), which Swansboro lost its first game to but needed to beat for a chance to win the conference.
The Pirates won that game 30-22 despite trailing 10-7 at halftime. It took a monster 16-9 fourth quarter to avenge the 34-33 overtime loss to the Cougars on Jan. 26.
McKay Morris was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points. She shot 58 percent from the floor, sank her only three-point attempt and went 4-for-5 from the free throw line. She also pulled down four rebounds.
Erica Johnson and Ashlynn Cook both scored eight points. Johnson also tallied five rebounds and two assists, while Cook had four rebounds and four steals.
Jasmine Ross also finished with five rebounds and two assists while Gianna Fandino had four boards.
There was no scoring information for Swansboro in the loss to White Oak. The team led 16-9 at halftime but allowed 25 points in the final 16 minutes and only scored one in the fourth quarter.
