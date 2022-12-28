The Swansboro girls swim team won a nonconference meet at New Bern Aquatic Center on Dec. 14.
The Pirates tallied 476 points to beat out four other programs – New Bern, Washington, Dixon and Southside – by more than 100 points. New Bern placed second with 365.5.
The boys team placed second in its meet with 379 points, just 38 back from first-place New Bern (417).
The girl team’s top individual finishes came from Began Cassiano and Caitlin Priechenfried.
Cassiano captured the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:34.10 and she also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:17.35 clocking. Priechenfried won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:27.86.
Both were also part of two winning relay events. The Bucs won the 200-yard medley relay with Katie McElmon, Mysl Carpenter, Priechenfried and Cassiano teaming up for a time of 2:18.55. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Kierra Mohr, Priechenfried, Carpenter and Cassiano teamed up to win with a time of 2:03.50.
Two Pirates reached the podium of the 200-yard freestyle. Marielle Hirkala placed second in 2:49.73 and McElmon was third with a 2:50.54 clocking. Hirkala also placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:51.20.
Carpenter placed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.94 and she was second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:07.28. McElmon also placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:26.97,
The Bucs’ boys team had two big individual winners. Nathan Priechenfried won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:21.12 and he was the top finisher in the 100-yard freestyle with a 53.85 clocking.
Trevor Hucal was the fastest in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.75 and he captured the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.63.
Swansboro also won the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Aiden Nolan, Nathan Priechenfried, Trevor Hucal and Logan Kinlan clocking a combined time of 1:58.40.
The same team also won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:50.06.
Kinlan finished second in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:15.64 and he had the same finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.96. Nolan placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:12.98 he placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:24.79 clocking.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
