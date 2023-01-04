The Pirates ended the 2022 year the right way with a second straight Onslow County Classic title.
The Swansboro boys basketball team hosted and won the tournament on Friday, Dec. 30, beating Northside-Jacksonville 48-41. That followed a 66-53 victory over Richlands on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 58-46 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Swansboro is the repeat champion after winning the county tournament for the first time in team history last season. It moved to 9-1 overall with the win over the Monarchs.
Head coach Brett McFarland is hoping the team’s strong finish in the nonconference part of its schedule will bode well in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Pirates finished second last season.
“I’d like to think we’ve put ourselves in a good position going into conference,” McFarland said. “When you beat Jacksonville and Northside in the same week, you’re doing OK.”
Indeed, both wins were impressive. Northside (7-6) is the No. 17-ranked team in the 3A east, according to MaxPreps.com, while Jacksonville (7-3) is ranked No. 16. Swansboro is the No. 8 team in the division.
The 48 points against Northside were Swansboro’s fewest this season. McFarland noted the defensive identity of the game, with his own unit holding the Monarchs to just two points over a period of 12 minutes.
“Northside was a defensive juggernaut,” he said. “It was long possessions of man the entire game. We only allowed them two points in the second quarter, and it took them four minutes into the third to score again.”
Neither team shot well in the game, but Swansboro was held to 36 percent from the floor. Jonah Holt, Elijah McCallister and Jermaine Cunningham still reached double figures, though, with 12 points for Holt and 11 apiece for McCallister and Cunningham.
Cunningham added three rebounds, six steals and two blocks, while Ray Mitchell finished with eight points and 13 boards.
Cunningham and Mitchell were the scoring drivers in the other two games, combining for 64 points. Both recorded double-doubles in the Jacksonville game, with Cunningham going for 19 points and 10 rebounds and Mitchell for 15 points and 13 boards.
Holt and McCallister both scored 10 in the Richlands game and, against Jacksonville, Jacob Nagler scored 13. Nagler was playing for injured starter Garret Panos, who was hurt during a pick-up game the day prior to the tournament.
In the week leading up to the tournament, McFarland decided to implement a new defensive system. He was happy with how it panned out against the competition.
“We put in a new defense last week just for the tournament,” he said. “I was really impressed with how they executed it without much time to prepare for it. We still have to clean up our offense, though, and allow it to get more second chances.”
The tournament was hosted by Swansboro and sponsored by Bob Mills Mitsubishi. Mills is a former assistant at Jacksonville.
“Huge shout-out to him,” McFarland said. “He covered expenses and paid for officials and everything.”
Swansboro will start its conference schedule on Friday, Jan. 6, at Dixon (5-8). It will host Richlands (7-5) for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
