The Swansboro High School wrestling team took its turn atop the 3A Coastal Conference hill on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a win in the conference tournament.
Six division champions helped the Swansboro boys wrestling team win the 3A Coastal Conference tournament on Saturday.
The Pirates missed out on the tourney win last season by just 4.5 points. On Saturday, there was no doubt about their position in the conference with a 200-point score that was 60 more than West Carteret in second place.
They placed 11 wrestlers in 14 possible weight division finals.
The Patriots scored 140 points, Croatan placed third with 120.5, Dixon was fourth with 115.5, White Oak fifth with 95.5 and Richlands sixth with 67.
Swansboro’s six champions were Paul Vaught at 106 pounds, Tyler Cowell at 126, Mason Cooper at 138, Klint Rhude at 145, Theodore Yager at 152 and Brayden Cline at 220.
Cowell (39-2) had the toughest matchup in his finals matchup, winning by 10-2 major decision over West’s Skyler Oxford (42-8).
Rhude (30-8) also won by major decision, defeating Jeffrey Owens (30-8) of White Oak 10-0.
Cooper (30-4) won by 9-6 decision over West’s Braden Reynolds (27-15). He reached the finals with a 4-2 sudden victory over Croatan’s Joshua Cerino-Bautista (11-14).
Vaught (25-7) had the quickest finals bout of the tournament, pinning Davis Foxworth (18-10) of Croatan in 1:17. He scored a first-period pin over White Oak’s Abrey Verhow (15-6), as well, to reach the finals.
Yager (41-3) also scored a pin in his last match of the day, putting Dixon’s Ian Murray (28-10) to the mat in 2:58.
Cline (30-11) grabbed the Bucs’ last championship of the tournament, winning by 9-5 tiebreaker over Dixon’s Jonathan Harness (15-13).
Five more Swansboro grapplers reached the finals but lost their last match to finish in second.
Those were Seamus Sullivan (17-14) at 113 pounds, Ayden Goodman (30-11) at 120, Aiden Russell (28-5) at 132, Kordyn Su (23-13) at 160 and Hyuga Doreus (32-11) at 285.
Three of those wrestlers lost close decisions to tough matchups.
Doreus lost by 1-0 decision to Gavin Wolfe (32-6) of White Oak, Goodman lost by 7-4 decision to Dixon’s Joshua Kozminski (37-4) and Su lost by 6-2 decision to Drache Gooch (32-9) of White Oak.
Swansboro’s girls wrestling team placed second in its tournament, finishing with two champions to score 69 points.
Dixon won with 80 points, Richlands placed third with 43, West and White Oak tied for fourth with 14 and Croatan placed sixth with seven.
Maggie Milbery (19-9) was the only champion to wrestle in her finals at 145 pounds. She pinned Croatan’s Ashley Smith in 1:01 to win her bracket.
Overcrowding in the 132-138 weight division led to a teammate matchup in the finals between Bridgette Westbrook (20-10) and Sophia Sutton (25-4).
Sutton lost in the semifinals to Dixon’s Giovanna Disbennett (13-10), but Westbrook pinned her in 1:23.
Both girls pinned Kaci Piggott (7-12) of Richlands, so Westbrook won the division and Sutton placed third.
Sora Hogan (10-16) also placed second at 126 pounds and Reilynn Swift (19-6) was second at 152-165. Swift lost a 7-0 decision to West’s Kenley Riley (17-2), while Hogan was pinned by Madeline Coplen (16-2) of Dixon.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
