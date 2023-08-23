There were a few silver linings in the Swansboro football team’s 44-19 loss to James Kenan on Friday, Aug. 18.
One, the Pirates were in the game even late, trailing just 23-19 midway through the third quarter. The Tigers scored 21 points in the last 18 minutes.
Two, quarterback Ryan Brinkley lost a host of receivers in the offseason but he found a new viable option in freshman Jordan Coleman, who tallied 10 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns in his high school debut.
The loss certainly had its negative marks, too. The Pirate defense gave up a whopping 502 rushing yards with five James Kenan backs going for 50 or more yards.
Tyquise Wilson rushed for 128 yards and two scores, Josh Mitchell for 85, Stephone Stanley for 67 and a score, Eli Avent for 56 yards and three scores, David Zeleya had 52 yards and Kendrick Zeleya, 51.
As a result, three Pirates finished in double tackling figures. Chase Petty finished with 18 tackles while Aidan Berry and Gavin McKnight tallied 10 apiece.
On the flip side, Swansboro couldn’t establish its own run game. Its top rusher was Josh Hutchinson with 15 yards on nine carries.
The lion’s share of the team’s 231 total yards came off the arm of Brinkley, who completed 18 of 37 passes for two touchdowns and one interception. Amare Caines caught four passes for 39 yards and Gavin Zeek three for 40 yards.
Up next for the Pirates is a road game at Northside-Jacksonville. The Monarchs are coming off a 40-7 loss to Clinton in week one.
