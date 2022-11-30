Three Pirates were recently named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association All-State Boys team.
Forward Steven Floyd, defender Garrett Panos and goalkeeper Drew Pittman were all selected to the prestigious group of the best 30 players in the state’s public 3A schools.
To say Floyd had a great season is an understatement. The senior striker led the Bucs with 41 goals and 11 assists to help the program finish 19-5 overall and 7-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
He posted hat tricks in six games and even scored four goals in three. He was also credited with 11 game-winning goals and scored at a 70 percent clip.
Panos was part of a defense that allowed the second-least goals in the conference with just seven in 10 games.
Though a defender primarily, he still had a presence on offense with seven goals and five assists.
In the net, Pittman finished his season with 87 saves and blocked 80 percent of the shots that came his way. He also recorded 12 shutouts.
The senior’s best performance of the season was eight saves in a 3-2 win over Jacksonville on Aug. 30.
