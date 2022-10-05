The Swansboro girls cross country team captured a rare win over Croatan on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a three-team home 3A Coastal Conference meet.
The Cougars haven’t lost a boys or girls meet since joining the 3A league, but the Pirates ended that streak by placing all three of the podium runners in the race and finishing with 26 points. Croatan placed second with 31 points, while Richlands did not have enough runners to tally a team score.
Delaney Horton was the fastest runner in the girls race, clocking in at 21 minutes, 16 seconds. Her finish was three minutes faster than Croatan’s top placer. Behind her, Marielle Hirkala finished in second with a time of 22:36 and Kaydince Scalon placed third in 23:39.
The Bucs had three more runners earn points, including Sora Hogan who placed eighth in 24:19, Sophia Sutton who placed 12th in 24:31 and Madison Johnson who placed 17th in 36:38.
Croatan dominated the boys meet with the top six finishers and a 31-point lead in the team score. The Bucs placed runners No. 7-10, including Trevor Martin (18:47) in seventh, Aiden Russell (19:19) in eighth, Joshua Kleihauer (20:55) in ninth and Estevan Sanchez (20:56) in 10th.
Other points-earning finishers were Stone Billings (21:29) in 13th, Jack Roush (22:28) in 18th and Gannon McCullar (24:38) in 25th. Stephen Farrell also placed 27th in 26:07.
