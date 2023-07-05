Swansboro rising senior McKenna Panos turned in a top-5 finish at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals on June 16.
Hundreds of athletes competed in the event that took place at the Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field in Greensboro.
Panos was the sole representative from Swansboro High School, competing in two events.
She placed fifth in the Elite Girls High Jump, clearing 5 feet, 1 inch, four inches shy of the best jump on the day. She was only two inches off the podium.
Panos also competed in the Elite Girls Pole Vault, where she finished in 21st with a height of 10-00. She was one of nine girls to finish with that height.
In May, Panos cleared 11-00 to finish second in the state. That height would have placed her in the top 10 at the Nationals event.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.