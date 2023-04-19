The Pirates made easy work of White Oak on the softball field last week with two lopsided wins.
Swansboro improved to 12-1 overall and 3-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 10-0 mercy rule defeat over the Vikings on Thursday, April 13, and a 12-3 victory over them on April 11.
The Pirates are in a three-way tie for first place in the conference, at 3-1 alongside Richlands and Dixon. They fell to Richlands 3-1 in the first of two meetings on March 30, but they got help from the Bulldogs when Dixon defeated the Wildcats 11-5 on Thursday, April 13.
Swansboro will battle Dixon for the first time on Friday, April 21, and will travel to Richlands for a rematch on April 28.
The Dixon win was a surprise as the Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in the 3A east. Swansboro is the No. 8 team and the Bulldogs are ranked No. 16. Fourth-place West Carteret (2-2) is also ranked No. 17.
The Pirate bats were on fire against White Oak, combining for 24 hits in the two games.
Five hitters stood out in those games. Payton Jensen finished 5-for-8 with two RBIs and five runs, Savannah Remley went 5-for-8 with a double, two RBIs and a run, Katherine Cahall finished 3-for-8 with four RBIs and a run, Morgan LaRose went 3-for-8 with an RBI and three runs, and Arianna Hoffman hit 3-for-9 with five RBIs and two runs.
As she has all season, Peyton Eckert anchored the pitching spot for both games. She struck out a combined 22 batters in the two games and only walked three total. In the first game, she finished with a 2.00 ERA with six hits and both runs allowed earned. In the rematch, she gave up no runs and just two hits.
Swansboro will play three games this week. It traveled to West Carteret on Tuesday, April 18, but it will be at home on Thursday, April 20, against Southwest Onslow (6-9) for a nonconference matchup and at home on Friday, April 21, against Dixon.
