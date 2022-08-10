A new boys soccer season at Swansboro means another run at a 3A Coastal Conference championship this fall.
Under 15-year head coach Doug Kidd the Pirates have the returning personnel to make that run for the first league title since 2016.
“We have some good kids coming back,” Kidd said. “I think we’ll be able to improve upon last year’s finish. We have the depth and the talent to compete for a conference championship.”
The program is coming off a 13-9 season where it finished second in the conference. Last year’s win percentage, .590, was the team’s best during a full season since 2017. In the spring, the program graduated two of its top three scorers in Dylan Price and Gabe Smith, who combined to slot 22 goals and 15 assists.
The top returning scorer for this season is senior striker Steven Floyd, who totaled 19 goals and eight assists last year. Also back are senior defender Garrett Panos, who had three goals and four assists from the back last season, and senior forward Kirk Toomer who finished with two goals and one assist.
Those are the top statistical returners, but Kidd listed a number of players expected to have an impact and add to the squad’s depth, people like forward Jayden McMullen, defenders Klint Rhude and Kevin Bartek, and midfielders Chase Grogg, Sean DePhillips, Roy Rust, Logan Wilson, Jeremiah Rodriguez, Josh Beraud and Adam McCausley.
“We have a decent amount of experienced players coming back,” Kidd said. “Even if we were to hit some injuries or illness, we’ll still be able to get the job done. We have people who can step up and play for us.”
In the net, senior Drew Pittman will finally be alone as the sole keeper for the team after splitting time with departed senior Zander Riley last year. Pittman made 54 saves last season as a junior and recorded seven shutouts.
With a 3A Coastal championship in their sights, the Bucs will have to knock off defending champion Croatan. The Cougars went undefeated in Coastal play last fall after winning a 2A state championship in spring 2021.
The team is already being tested with tough preseason scrimmages. It took on 4A defending state champion New Hanover on Friday, Aug. 5, and visited Clinton, last season’s No. 1 seed in the 2A east region playoff bracket, on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Before Swansboro can make that conference run, it will play a tough nonconference schedule that resembles a 3A state playoff bracket. The Bucs will play four teams seeded in the top eight of the 3A east region last season, including No. 3 Jacksonville on Aug. 30, No. 5 Fike on Sept. 8, No. 7 Carrboro on Aug. 26 and No. 8 Williams on Sept. 17. All four games will be played on the road or at neutral sites.
Additionally, the Pirates will play two other playoff teams from the 3A west region team in No. 7 Central Academy and No. 16 East Lincoln.
“We have a good schedule, but you have to do that,” Kidd said. “You have to test yourself. You have to see what you can do, even if it’s losses; that makes you better. We feel like this is a strong schedule with some teams that are going to give us good tests.”
Over the summer, the Pirates participated in an area summer school league, worked out twice a week in the mornings and held a team camp during the last week of July that saw five boys teams and two girls teams in attendance.
“It was great to have those players come out for instruction in the morning and scrimmages in the afternoon,” Kidd said. “Hopefully all the work these guys put in during the summer will pay off.”
This season Kidd will be assisted by Herk DeGraw, Chrissy Taylor and Jeff Pittman. The first match of the season will be Tuesday, Aug. 16, at home against New Bern.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
