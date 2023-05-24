Members of the Swansboro spring track and field team traveled to N.C. A&T University’s Irwin Belk Track on Saturday, May 19, for the 3A state championship meet.
Three Pirates helped the girls team place 23rd overall with 13 points. The boys team didn’t place, but a handful of competitors turned in impressive finishes. All six individual efforts were in field events with one relay race finish.
McKenna Panos reached the podium of the pole vault when she cleared 11 feet, 0 inches. She was one of just two girls competitors to eclipse the 10-and-a-half foot mark and only 6 inches behind the top spot.
Lisa Ferguson finished in fourth place of the high jump with a leap of 5-02. She tied third-place Macy Miller of South Rowan but lost the jump-off to just miss out on the podium.
Erica Johnson placed ninth in the discus with a throw of 95-09.25.
Hyuga Doreus had the best finish for the boys squad with a ninth-place toss of 139-09 in the discus.
James Yesunas placed 10th in the pole vault with a height of 12-00 and, in the triple jump, Dean Massaquoi was 11th with a 40-06.25 measurement.
The only non-field event finish came in the 1,600-meter relay, where Latorian Berry, James Yesunas, Jack Lees and Jeremiah Rodriguez teamed up to place 12th with a time of 3:36.23.
