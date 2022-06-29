The Swansboro boys basketball team made “the final push” of the offseason after an intense stretch of 10 games in four days.
The Pirates traveled to Jacksonville each day, June 23-26, for the East Coast Invitational Team Camp, winning one of the championships after going 2-5 in pool play. The games were spread out between the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center, Jacksonville Commons Middle, Northside-Jacksonville and Jacksonville High.
“It was a grind, but I thought we played really well,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “I really wanted to see us play good defense and I thought we did that. We saw some talented teams, that’s what you want with a camp like this.”
After pool play the teams were separated into championship brackets. Swansboro went 3-0 in its bracket and defeated Heide Trask 80-56 to win its championship. The other wins were 78-71 over East Carteret and 56-54 over New Bern.
The wins in pool play came 77-64 over New Life Christian and 62-29 over Coastal Christian. Only one loss was one-sided, that was a 94-53 defeat to powerhouse Farmville Central.
“Those guys were pretty good,” McFarland said. “I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see them competing for a state title next season.”
Three of the other four losses came by four points or less, including a 49-45 defeat to West Caldwell, 63-60 to Rocky River and 48-47 to Southwest Onslow. The team also lost to Richmond County 62-54.
The slate of games is the most action the team has seen since the 2021-22 season ended in February.
“The conditioning wasn’t bad,” McFarland said. “With games one after the other, obviously fatigue is going to set in, but everyone moved pretty well. No one got hurt, either, which is always good.”
The flurry of activity is the last offseason item for the Bucs, who will break for the summer as players who also compete in boys soccer and football prepare for their fall seasons.
“We’ll meet for shoot-arounds and workouts here and there,” McFarland said, “but this is the last big push before we meet again in the fall.”
The Pirates are coming off a banner season in which they finished 21-4 overall and 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. They won the Onslow County Classic for the first time ever and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
“I think the guys are hungry to get back out there and see what they can do,” McFarland said. “We still bring a lot back and I think we can build on what we did last season.”
The team graduated senior scoring leader Gerren Jones, who averaged 19.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season, but it brings back most of its starting lineup including senior Isaiah Bromelle and sophomore forwards Jermaine Cunningham and Tayvion Tangiora. Those three averaged a combined 28.7 points and 15.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22.
“Replacing Gerren won’t be easy, but I think we have the personnel to be successful,” McFarland said. “Playing in this camp was a nice step in that direction.”
