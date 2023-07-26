Hugo Rubirosa, once hailed as a hero on the wrestling mat, has proven that resilience knows no bounds.
A tragic accident during a wrestling match in 2012 left the former Swansboro High School student – a Jacksonville High School junior at the time – paralyzed from the neck down. More than a decade later, the 27-year-old is living independently in the Bronx, New York City, looking to complete his bachelor’s degree and working as an ADA compliance surveyor.
Amidst the devastation of his injury, Rubirosa found hope in the ReWalk Robotics program, which allowed him to walk with the aid of an exoskeleton-like body suit, akin to an Iron Man costume.
Hosted by the James J. Peters Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the Bronx, the research study aimed to understand the impact of this technology on individuals who could not walk on their own.
“I moved up to New York in 2018 for the ReWalk program,” Hugo said, “and it was incredible to stand up and take steps again.”
The promising progress was disrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic, which temporarily halted the program. Rubirosa hopes it will continue soon.
Hugo’s journey towards regaining mobility didn’t begin with the ReWalk program. Before moving to New York, he had already ventured to facilities in Greenville and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga. There, he participated in similar initiatives involving treadmill-based devices, fueling his determination to regain independence.
Following surgery on his arms in 2014, Rubirosa gradually grew more self-sufficient, leading to his permanent stay in New York City.
“I’ve just been doing what I can to try and stay healthy and keep my head above water,” Rubirosa said. “At the beginning of the accident I couldn’t move anything at all from my neck down. Shortly after that, I regained the use of my arms. Now I’m able to live on my own.”
In New York, he is part of a program that allows him to hire personal assistants to come to his home and assist him with daily activities, things like getting out of bed, getting dressed and cooking meals.
He recently made the move to start living independently from family.
“I started to get more independent, so I didn’t need my mother living here anymore,” Hugo said. “She moved back home to Swansboro.”
Despite the distance, Rubirosa’s mother remained a pillar of support, calling him every day and ensuring he received the necessary assistance.
“That was hard for her,” he said. “It still is. She calls me every day.”
Apart from rehabilitation, Hugo has explored opportunities in the workforce. He has worked in various capacities, sometime making use of his bilingual mastery of Spanish and English.
One of his recent jobs was working on as an accessibility surveyor, using his personal experiences to determine the handicap accessibility of different businesses and facilities. He is also working on completing his bachelor’s degree at Lehman College in New York after finishing his associate degree at Coastal Carolina Community College.
“I’m just now starting to get back into the rhythm of trying to get into school,” Rubirosa said. “I was doing that when I first got up here, but COVID got in the way. Now I’m back at it. I was looking at studying political science, but now I think I’m switching over to engineering.”
One of Rubirosa’s biggest challenges is transportation. His vehicle was damaged beyond repair during flooding from Hurricane Ida in 2021, something he’s still trying to recover from.
“I’m really struggling to be able to get around,” he said. “I’m having to rely on public transportation which is tough with the chair. I’ve been trying to get help with finding a new vehicle, but it’s difficult.”
Fundraisers were set up shortly after Rubirosa’s injury, but that kind of help has been hard to find a decade later. The former Swansboro resident is hoping to connect with an individual or an organization to get assistance in finding a new vehicle.
“I know it’s a long-shot, but I’m looking for any kind of help I can find,” he said.
Despite facing challenges along the way, Rubirosa continues to find joy in simple pleasures like going outside, visiting the park, and watching movies. He was back in town last week to attend his 10-year high school reunion.
He remains hopeful about the future and strives to make a difference in the world.
“I’m working on my goals here,” he said, “and I’m going to just keep trying to succeed.”
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
