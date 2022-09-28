The Pirates’ football team lost a close 16-9 clash with White Oak on Friday, Sept. 23, in its 3A Coastal Conference opener.
Swansboro scored all of its points in the second quarter, leading 9-8 at halftime before the Vikings crossed the goal line in the fourth quarter for the winning touchdown. The Bucs slipped to 1-4 with the loss, while the Vikings improved to 3-1.
The Pirates gave up an early touchdown in the game, but bounced back in the second quarter when quarterback Ryan Brinkley connected with Tayshawn Thompkins for a 35-yard touchdown pass. The subsequent two-point conversion failed, but Hyuga Doreus nailed a short field goal to give his team the one-point lead at halftime.
White Oak’s Aleni Mageo gave his team the go-ahead lead early in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Pirate defense held Vikings quarterback Damarius Hester to 0-for-4 from the pocket; but allowed 150-plus yard from both Hester and Mageo who combined for 307.
Swansboro signal caller Brinkley went 12-of-26 from the pocket for 123 yards and a touchdown. Thompkins was his top target with two catches for 43 yards. Demani Martinez also caught two passes for 37 yards. Doreus ran for a team-high 19 yards on seven carries.
Chase Petty led all Pirate tacklers with 15, followed by 11 apiece from Ruger Smith and Doreus.
Swansboro will host Richlands on Thursday, Sept. 29, as both it and the Wildcats (2-3 overall) look for their first conference wins.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
