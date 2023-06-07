Swansboro High School recently honored Peyton Eckert and Garrett Panos as the 2022-23 school year’s Female and Male Athletes of the Year.
Both players competed in multiple sports, helping their teams achieve success while shining individually, as well.
Eckert was one of the best softball pitchers in the state, helping the Pirates finish 18-4 overall and 7-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The team reached the second round of the state playoffs and finished the season ranked No. 7 in the 3A east.
Eckert finished third among all softball pitchers in the state with 289 strikeouts, posting a 0.71 ERA with just 30 walks and one extra-base hit allowed. She only allowed a .113 opposing batting average over 148 innings pitched.
She was also effective at the plate, tallying 13 hits, 12 runs, 10 RBIs and four extra-base hits including a homer.
Her best game of the year came in a 1-0 win over West Craven on March 1, where she struck out 20 of the 24 batters she faced and only gave up one hit. She also struck out 17 batters in a 7-0 win over Havelock on May 10, where she walked no batters and gave up no hits. She had one hit in each game and scored two runs against Havelock.
She was named the conference’s Player of the Year.
Eckert also played girls tennis in the fall, starting in the singles lineup to help the Pirates finish 12-3 overall and win the 3A Coastal Conference at 9-1.
Eckert went 5-2 at the No. 6 singles spot and 3-2 at No. 5. She also paired up with Michelle Armani for a win at No. 1 doubles, went 1-0 with Anina Caviezel at No. 2 doubles and 2-1 with Nevaeh Brown at No. 3.
Panos was a team captain for the boys soccer program, which finished the fall season with a 19-5 overall record and a second-place record of 7-3 in the conference. Swansboro finished the season ranked No. 6 in the 3A east.
His defending helped the Pirates finish with just seven goals allowed in league play. Out of all six conference teams, Swansboro allowed the fewest overall throughout the season with 20.
Despite being a defender, the senior still tallied seven goals and five assists. He had his best game in a 5-0 win over Havelock, finishing with one goal and one assist.
During the winter, Panos shone for a boys basketball team that finished 20-5 overall and 8-3 in league play. The Pirates finished the season ranked No. 11 in the 3A east division and won the conference tournament.
Panos averaged 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game for the team. He shot 37 percent from the floor overall and went 14-of-25 from the foul line.
He put on his best performance of the season in an 80-70 win over Southwest Onslow, tallying 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
In the spring, despite never having played varsity golf before, Panos helped anchor a boys golf team that finished third in the conference.
Panos finished ninth in the individual conference standings, totaling a score of 373 with a 73.4 average. His best nine-hole score was a 48 at Star Hill Golf Club on March 13, and his best 18-hole score was 90 at Rock Creek Golf & Country Club on April 24.
