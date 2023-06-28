The official start of the 2023 football season is still more than a month away, but Swansboro is hard at work nonetheless.
The Pirates have been meeting daily from 6 until 8 a.m. and attended an FCA camp in the middle of the month. Head coach Shea Townsend expects the work to continue all summer, save for the two one-week dead periods in July, with a few other scrimmages and continued daily practices during the week.
“It’s hard to get up at 6 in the summer,” he said. “We’re going to find out real quick who is going to be disciplined and who wants to play football.”
The workouts consist of a mix of speed and agility training and time in the weight room. They have had a solid attendance, averaging 45-50. Townsend expects to have around 30 on the varsity squad, similar to last season, but a large jayvee group promises a larger varsity squad in the future.
“Our younger group seems to be a large, motivated group, so we expect our numbers to improve in the coming years,” Townsend said.
Conditioning hasn’t been an issue so far, as many of the school’s football players also compete in winter and spring sports.
“There are only a handful who don’t do something with the school, so most of them are still in pretty good shape when we see them in the spring and summer,” Townsend said.
The Pirates got the ball rolling during the summer with a trip to the University of Mount Olive for a 7-on-7 camp with around a dozen other teams.
“We played like 15 games against some really good teams and we competed really well,” Townsend said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out because we have some younger guys at our skill positions, but I was impressed.”
Swansboro does, indeed, have holes to fill from its 2-8 team last season. The program graduated top rusher Hyuga Doreus and three of its top four receivers in Demani Martinez, Tayshaun Thompkins and Doreus.
Amare Caines is the top returning playmaker after he racked up a team-high 28 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns. He also spent time under center, going 5-of-10 for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Caines switched to signal caller late in the season after starting quarterback Ryan Brinkley and receiver Hunter Johnson, who started the season at the same position, faced suspensions from the team after a disciplinary issue.
Brinkley is back at his position, and so far, displaying an attitude Townsend hopes to see more of.
“If he can stay mature and continue to take things seriously, that’s going to be the key to our success,” he said. “He needs to buy in, and he seems to be doing that this summer.”
On the field, Brinkley has already shone in summer action, turning heads at the FCA camp two weeks ago.
“He was, by far, the best quarterback that we saw,” Townsend said. “We heard the same thing from other coaches. We’re confident in his ability.”
The Pirates have been a pass-heavy team in recent years, but Townsend still hopes to utilize a strong running game with a veteran offensive line and a new potential starter in the backfield.
“Our offensive line has a lot of returners, so we’re hoping to run the ball more with Josh Hutchinson as our top returning runner.”
The Pirates were all set to take part in a series of 7-on-7 scrimmages at West Carteret on Saturday, June 24, but the event was rained out.
Instead, Swansboro will look to scrimmage East Carteret and West at a later time this summer.
The football season officially begins on Aug. 1.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
