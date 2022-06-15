Swansboro had a number of athletes named all-conference for the spring sports season.
There were 31 total selections from the school, and two Coach of the Year awards given to baseball’s Adam Daley and softball’s Frank Peck.
The girls track and field team produced the most picks with six athletes pulling in 10 total. Lisa Ferguson, McKenna Panos, Jazmin Sherman and Destanee Jenkins each had two selections, while Delaney Horton and Erica Johnson had one apiece. First- and second-placers in the Coastal championship meet are named all-conference. The Pirates placed second in the Coastal in the spring.
Jenkins was the only Pirate to win both of her all-conference events. She posted the best distance in the shot put at 32-08.5 and her discus toss of 107-08 was good for first by more than 12 feet. Sherman captured the long jump with a distance of 15-11 and placed second in the 100-meter dash with a 12.93 clocking.
Ferguson won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.63 seconds and she placed second in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 0 inches. Panos placed right behind Ferguson in the hurdles with a time of 17.02 and she placed second in the pole vault at 10 feet even.
Horton also grabbed a win with a 5-minute, 49-second clocking in the 1,600 meters. Johnson placed second in the discus wit ha 95-05 toss to grab her selection.
The boys team had three athletes make the cut, with Ben Sherman nabbing three all-conference selections by himself. He won the triple jump with a distance of 39-06, he placed second in the long jump at 19-03 and placed second in the high jump with a height of 5-08.
Cesar Brawner won the 1,600 meters in 4:40.80 and placed second in the 3,200 meters with a 10:14 clocking, while Tristen Alvis also won the 800 meters in 2:02.
The boys team also placed second in the conference championship meet.
The girls soccer team had five players named all-conference after the program placed second in the league with a 5-3-2 record and finished 11-6-5 overall.
Zoe Sullivan, Lily Rust, Lola Campbell, Alissa Campano and Horton all made the list after combining for 31 goals, 19 assists and 114 saves.
Sullivan was the team’s starting keeper and finished with 114 saves on 126 opposing shots on goal for a 90 percent save rate. On offense, Horton led the way with 14 goals and eight assists, Campbell had eight goals and six assists and Rust tallied eight goals and five assists. Campano was a defender who had one goal and helped the Bucs allow a league-low nine goals.
In boys tennis, Brady Geddes and Brett Williams were named all-conference after reaching the semifinal round of the Coastal tournament. The doubles duo earned a spot in the regional tournament and finished the season 4-3. The team placed fourth in the conference and 4-4 and went 5-6 overall.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
