The Swansboro football team fell at home to West Carteret 39-20 on Friday, Oct. 21.
The Pirates (2-7 overall) went into halftime down 33-7 before scoring two more touchdowns to thin the scoring gap. They moved to 1-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the loss.
Offense was a struggle at the start of the game, with the Bucs only going for eight yards on 10 plays through the first three drives. The first possession ended in a fumble, the second in a punt and the third on a turnover on downs.
The Bucs weren’t totally ineffective all game, however. They scored three touchdowns on as many big plays, including touchdown passes of 23 and 64 yards from Amare Caines to Tayshawn Thompkins and a 70-yard run from Hyuga Doreus.
“They have some explosive players, so they hit some big plays,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “It’s a completely different team than it was two weeks ago, and they’re trying to put something together on the fly. I thought we did pretty well on defense, but they had a good gameplan for having such limited practice time to get it done.”
Swansboro is, indeed, a different team than it was two weeks ago. Starting quarterback Ryan Brinkley and receiver Hunter Johnson, who started the year at signal caller, are both out indefinitely after a disciplinary issue two weeks ago.
“From the outside, nobody knows what this team has been through the last week and a half,” Swansboro coach Shea Townsend said. “We’ve had to throw kids in positions they’ve never been in before. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they gave tonight.”
Townsend recognized Caines, who had never played signal caller before this week, for stepping in and providing the offense with a much-needed spark.
“Our quarterback threw two touchdowns and he’s never thrown a football in a game before in his life,” Townsend said. “That was pretty special. The players we had, they battled. I’ll take kids that want to do things the right way and go to battle every day with them.”
Caines finished the night 4-of-7 for 95 yards and two scores. Thompkins caught three passes for 91 yards. On the ground, Doreus tallied 96 rushing yards on 13 carries. Caines also ran for 32 yards and Josh Hutchinson for 26.
The Pirates were also missing receiver, and last week’s quarterback, Demani Martinez to a leg injury. The team only started one offensive lineman with varsity experience this season.
West’s sophomore quarterback Jaylen Hewitt tossed four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth in the second. He finished the night 19-of-30 with three scoring passes to Justice Dade’El and two to Adam Cummings. Dade’El and Cummings were both electric all night. Dade’El hauled in six catches for 130 yards while Cummings caught eight passes for 125. The pair have combined for 999 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Swansboro will close out its season on Friday, Oct. 28, with an away game at White Oak (6-2 overall).
