It’s only June, but Swansboro football coach Shea Townsend likes what he sees already.
The second-year head coach took his team to Greenville over the weekend for the annual East Carolina University “Beast of the East” event with 32 teams competing pool style in a 7-on-7 tournament.
Last week, he invited West Carteret and Jacksonville to Swansboro for a three-team 7-on-7 event that put every program’s passing offense and defense to the test.
When the team attended the ECU tournament, it was put in a pool with powerhouses like New Hanover and Wake Forest. Seeing that level of talent in a no-risk setting was a benefit for Townsend.
“I’d rather do that and let our guys see that level of talent,” he said. “I thought we competed well, but it definitely gave our guys some perspective of what’s out there outside our bubble.”
Townsend is looking for every improvement he can during a crucial offseason for the program. It is coming off a 4-5 overall record but a 3-2 finish in the 3A Coastal Conference. The next step for the team is a league championship, something the head coach knows his junior and senior class is gunning for after the varsity team returned all but one starter.
“Those guys got thrown in the fire as freshmen with Havelock and Jacksonville in the conference,” Townsend said. “And then I think the way last season ended was beneficial. We were right in it for conference going into the West Carteret game, and I think that motivated our guys. They want to come back and make some noise this year. We’re ready to take the next step.”
The biggest improvement from last year to this one should be up front. The Pirates graduated most of its varsity team in 2019, leaving the 2020 and 2021 teams light on upperclassmen and forcing freshman to start on offensive and defensive line.
“I’m really excited about our line,” Townsend said. “All those guys who have been starting on varsity or rotating in the last two years, now they’re juniors and seniors. They’re bigger, more experienced and I think it will really help us run the ball and help balance out our passing game.”
The Pirates have definitely been reliant upon the passing game in recent years. Last season they threw for 1,598 yards while only running for 628. In 2020, they passed for 1,408 and ran for 263.
Last fall, projected starting running back Isaac Wooten tore his ACL and senior Jace Wilkens had to take over the spot. The defensive star led the team with 418 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
“He wasn’t even supposed to be a running back, but he kind of jumped in that role and did well,” Townsend said. “Now we have another kid like that, someone who played on the line for us last year but he’s slimmed down and he’s strong.”
Townsend’s talking about Hyuga Doreus, a senior that transferred in as a junior last year.
“He transferred in last year right when the season started, so we put him in at line,” Townsend said. “We’ve been trying him out at running back and it’s going great. He can run with power and he’s pretty shifty for his size. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, too.”
The challenge of the run game will be to balance a passing game that returns starting quarterback Hunter Johnson and receivers Isaiah Bromelle, Amare Caines, Tayshaun Thompkins and Demani Martinez.
Johnson is penciled in as the returning starter, but Townsend said he’ll get some competition from former jayvee quarterback Ryan Brinkley.
“He grew about a foot and slimmed down, so it looks like we’re going to have a quarterback competition on our hands,” he said. “He’s throwing the ball really well. He doesn’t give us as much as Hunter does with his legs, but he can sling the ball.”
That level of competition has Townsend encouraged. It’s a result of increased numbers across the board.
“We’ve never really had competition at every single position, and right now we’re two or three deep all over the field,” Townsend said. “Our seniors are looking over their shoulders a little bit, but competition breeds success.”
In terms of practice numbers, the football program is seeing positive turnout during the active period of workouts.
“The numbers are looking good in the weight room, probably double from what we were getting last summer,” Townsend said. “There are a lot of freshman who have been coming in every day, so we expect our jayvee program to get back to what it can be.”
The first official day of the football season is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The regular season will start Friday, Aug. 19 at East Carteret.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.