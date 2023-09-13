The Pirates’ girls tennis team has won two of its last three matches, including a 9-0 shutout of Richlands on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The team sits at 2-4 after losing to Croatan 9-0 on Sept. 5 and defeating Jacksonville 5-4 on Aug. 24.
Every singles netter and doubles team scored decisive wins against Richlands. Mysl Carpenter at No. 6 singles had the best day with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout over her opponent.
Claire Bamber at No. 1 beat her opponent 6-2, 6-0, Mia Owen at No. 2 won 6-1, 6-0, Gracelyn Jass at No. 3 won 6-1, 6-1, Madeline Owen at No. 4 won 6-3, 6-1 and Ella Radley at No. 5 won 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, Mia Owen and Bamber teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-1 win, Madeline Owen and Jass teamed up at No. 2 for an 8-5 win and Kenadie Bennett and Carpenter partnered up at No. 3 for an 8-0 victory.
Next up for the Pirates is a home match against Dixon on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
