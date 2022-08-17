There are going to be a lot of familiar faces at the Swansboro tennis courts this fall.
The Pirates’ girls team is returning nearly all of its starters from last year’s 6-9 overall finish. The Bucs placed fourth in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 4-6 record.
Swansboro rotated six juniors and two sophomores into the six singles spots last season. Annabelle Henderson, Joelle Wagner, Carolena Gongora, Mia Lucero, Nevaeh Brown and Peyton Eckert are back as seniors, while Claire Bamber and Mia Owen are the returning juniors.
Henderson went 6-9 as the primary No. 1 netter. Wagner finished a combined 9-6 at No. 2 and No. 3, Lucero went 5-5 between the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, Gongora went 8-7 at No. 3 and No. 4, Bamber finished 7-8 between No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6, Eckert finished 7-5 at No. 5 and No. 6, Brown tallied a 2-4 record at No. 6 and Owen went 0-1 at No. 6.
All but Wagner are slated to return this season.
Henderson and Wagner were the team’s top doubles duo from last year, going 9-3 at the No. 1 spot. Both netters were named all-conference after finishing as the runner-up team in the Coastal tournament.
The Bucs started the season on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with a visit to Laney and they will play at home on Thursday, Aug. 18, against Jacksonville.
