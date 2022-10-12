The Swansboro girls tennis team captured its first conference title since 2014 last week with a pivotal win over Croatan.
The Pirates (12-2 overall) snapped a six-season streak of conference championships for the Cougars with a 5-4 win on Oct. 3, a repeat of the first match this season. Swansboro also beat Dixon 8-1 on Oct. 4 and beat White Oak 8-1 on Thursday, Oct. 6, to wrap up its 3A Coastal Conference schedule.
The league tournament will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
The Bucs hit the repeat button in the singles round against Croatan (11-3), getting wins from Michelle Armani at No. 1, Anina Caviezel at No. 2 and Mia Lucero at No. 3.
A little gamesmanship went a long way in the doubles round, though. In the first match, Armani and Caviezel teamed up at No. 1 doubles. However, in the rematch, Armani teamed up with Lucero at No. 1 and Caviezel teamed up with Peyton Eckert at No. 2. Armani and Lucero, who both won their singles matches, prevailed 8-4 while Caviezel and Eckert won 8-6. Eckert needed the help in beating Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman after she was shut out 6-0, 6-0 in her singles match.
The Bucs would have swept Dixon in the next match, but Lucero was forced to retire early due to an injury. Every other singles netter, including Carolena Gongora at No. 4 and Nevaeh Brown at No. 6, captured at least one 6-0 set win over their opponents.
Another retirement from Clariana Moona at No. 6 singles prevented a shut out in the win over White Oak. Armani, Caviezel, Gongora and Brown all secured true 6-0, 6-0 sweeps over their opponent.
In doubles, Mia Owen and Claire Bamber got on the court at No. 2 for an 8-0 victory. Ryleigh Hucal and Maggie Eason won 8-1 at No. 3.
