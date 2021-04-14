Quarterback Flores stars in Buc loss to Pats By Zack Nally Apr 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A solid passing game wasn’t enough to lift Swansboro over West Carteret on the football field on Friday, April 9. For the complete story, purchase a copy of the April 14, 2021, Tideland News. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOnslow County has success with vaccines: No real problem with reactions reportedKKK distribution angers residentsCommentary: Storytellers help shape our interestsNoelle Miller player of the yearPlanning board of-fers rule: Proposed zoning amendments to protect wetlandsCommentary: Great lake, Lake Erie, offers firm footing, sometimesAnnouncement offers clue: The State Board of Elections is proposing legislation to delay elections until census data is settled.Commentary: Rescue Plan signifies power shiftOnslow County Schools to return to the classroom April 6Commentary: Lake Erie, while a lake, is impressive when seen, experienced Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCommentary: Rescue Plan signifies power shift (23)Planning board of-fers rule: Proposed zoning amendments to protect wetlands (5)Commentary: Great lake, Lake Erie, offers firm footing, sometimes (4)KKK distribution angers residents (3)Announcement offers clue: The State Board of Elections is proposing legislation to delay elections until census data is settled. (2)Commentary: Storytellers help shape our interests (2)Onslow County Schools to return to the classroom April 6 (1)Onslow County has success with vaccines: No real problem with reactions reported (1) Video Latest e-Edition Tideland News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.