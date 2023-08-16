The Swansboro boys and girls cross country teams are poised to return a strong squad this fall.
The girls team is coming off a second-place finish in the 3A Coastal Conference and returning the league’s Girls Runner of the Year in Delaney Horton. She wasn’t able to compete in the final conference meet, but she was the league’s fastest runner all season and wound up finishing third in the 3A east region.
The girls team returned two more all-conference selections in Marielle Hirkala and Kaydince Scalon. Hirkala placed first in the conference championship meet while Scalon placed 10th. Sora Hogan is also back after placing 11th while Sophia Sutton finished in 17th, Madilyn Lemke in 24th and Angelita Hernandez in 27th.
The top returner for a boys squad that finished in fourth place is Trevor Martin, who was named all-conference after placing eighth in the final meet.
Other promising returners are Joshua Kleihauer who finished in 25th, Cruz Sanchez who placed 32nd and Stone Billings who placed 34th.
The Pirates’ first action of the season will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Croatan’s Light up the Night event.
