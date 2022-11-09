Swansboro High School’s fall season has wrapped up, during which there were plenty of moments to celebrate.
The girls tennis team led the way with a 3A Coastal Conference championship, the program’s first since 2014. The boys soccer team and the girls cross country team both placed second in the league, while the boys cross country team placed fourth and the volleyball team fifth.
While there wasn’t a team placement, girls golfer Parker Marion won the individual conference championship with a combined score of 41.4 over her best five matches.
The junior medaled in multiple matches over the course of the season, posting a match-low 36 at Star Hill Golf Club on Aug. 29, a 42 at Morehead City Country Club on Oct. 3 and a 43 apiece in these matches: Morehead City on Sept. 9, Rock Creek Golf Club on Sept. 14 and Star Hill on Sept. 26.
Marion placed ninth at the 3A east regional and tied for 42nd at the state meet.
Swansboro had two other notable individual finishes during the fall, both from the girls tennis team. Foreign exchange students Michelle Armani and Anina Caviezel placed first and second, respectively, in the conference championship.
At regionals, Armani won the 3A title and Caviezel placed third. Armani went on to place second in the state tournament, as well. The tennis team finished 12-3 overall and went 9-1 in league play. It lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
The cross country team produced another conference champion in Marielle Hirkala. Teammate Delaney Horton, who was sick during the conference meet, placed third at the regional meet and then placed 15th at states.
The boys soccer team finished its season 19-5 overall and placed second in the conference at 7-3. It reached the second round of the state playoffs before losing to Carrboro in double-overtime.
Statistical leaders for the team were Steven Floyd with 41 goals and 11 assists, Garrett Panos with seven goals and five assists, Kirk Toomer with seven goals and four assists and Sean DePhillips with two goals and 14 assists.
The volleyball team finished the year with a 8-12 overall record and a 3-7 conference record good for fifth place. It did not reach the state playoffs after losing in the second round of the conference tournament.
Statistical leaders for the team were Kammy Chamness with 150 kills, 53 serving aces and 175 digs, Kristin Vinson with 423 digs, and Caroline Kidd with 191 assists and 150 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.