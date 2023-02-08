The Swansboro girls basketball team took one step back and two steps forward last week.
The Pirates opened it with a 37-33 loss to West Carteret on Jan. 31 before beating Dixon 34-25 on Friday, Feb. 3. They got another “win” that same night when West defeated Croatan in Morehead City, pushing the Bucs into first place in the 3A Coastal Conference.
At 6-2 to start this week, the Pirates are a game ahead of Croatan (5-3), Richlands (5-3) and West (5-3) in the league standings.
The game against the Patriots looked like it might go the same route as the road game at West on Jan. 13, when Swansboro won 45-35.
In the rematch, the Patriots led 30-24 when Swansboro scored seven straight, helped by five West Carteret fouls, to go up 31-30.
The Patriots recovered, however, going on a 7-2 run to retake the lead for good.
Free throws played a major role in the game, with almost half of its points scored there. Swansboro shot 22-for-34 and West finished 9-for-18. The Patriots shot 7-for-13 there in the fourth quarter.
As a result, four players in the game fouled out. West saw Ella Graham, Ella Holmes and Maura Huber leave the floor in the final period while Swansboro lost McKay Morris.
The Bucs’ leading scorer was Erica Johnson with eight points. Jasmine Ross scored seven, Ashlynn Cook had six points and Gianna Fandino five.
Swansboro will end its regular season schedule on Thursday, Feb. 9, with a trip to White Oak.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
