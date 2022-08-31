One week made all the difference for the Swansboro football team, which defeated South Lenoir 33-0 at home on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Pirates were sound on both sides of the ball, tallying just under 300 yards of offense with no turnovers and holding the opposition to just over 100 yards while forcing five interceptions and five lost fumbles.
The win moved the Bucs to 1-1 overall and reversed the momentum of a 34-7 loss in week one.
“We looked like a completely different team,” head coach Shea Townsend said. “We felt like we had everyone in the right place, fitting people in so we could be the most successful team.”
Townsend made a big personnel change between weeks one and two, subbing junior quarterback Ryan Brinkley for senior Hunter Johnson. Last season, Johnson threw for 1,478 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and, last week, he went 6-of-9 for 34 yards as the starter.
“It’s tough,” Townsend said. “Hunter was the area’s leading passer, but we explained that he helps us out so much more as a defender and another receiver.”
The switch worked against the Blue Devils (1-1), right from the opening touchdown when Brinkley connected with Johnson for a 10-yard scoring strike. Brinkley went on to complete 12-of-28 passes for 125 yards and no interceptions, while Johnson rushed for 16 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards on offense and finished with eight tackles and a one-handed interception for a touchdown on defense.
“Brinkley is a quarterback, so he was wasted on the sideline, but Hunter is a football player,” Townsend said. “We were able to fill three positions with that switch.”
Other changes were made in the game, too. Just like he had at the end of the game with East, Townsend moved junior Chase Petty from the defensive line to linebacker, where he finished with five tackles and a pick, and he returned Hyuga Doreus to the defensive end spot.
“These are normally changes you see after a team has scrimmaged, but we didn’t get to do that this year,” Townsend said. “We were able to see enough in the East game to make those changes for last week.”
One of the best improvements from week to week came in the run game, where Doreus rumbled for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Jaylen Smith, Joshua Hutchinson and Johnson also combined 39 yards to give the Pirates 172 total on the ground.
“It was great to see the run game get going,” Townsend said. “There haven’t been many games I’ve coached at Swansboro where we ran for more yards than we passed for.”
Other offensive standouts were Demani Martinez with three catches for 50 yards and Amare Caines with four catches for 37 yards. On defense, Ruger Smith led the team in tackles with eight while Ronald Holcomb, Kaden Christmas, Hutchinson, Johnson and Petty each had interceptions.
This week, Swansboro will travel to North Brunswick (1-0), which is coming off a bye after beating Whiteville 44-15 in the season opener. The Scorpions are already ranked as the No. 12 team in the 3A east by MaxPreps.com.
“They’re a good football team,” Townsend said. “They’re going to score points on us, but I want to see how we react to adversity. We’re going to play a team that has a chance to win a very competitive conference, but I want us to control what we can control. How do we respond when things don’t go our way?”
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
