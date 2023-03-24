The Swansboro boys lacrosse team is off to a solid start to the season, at 4-1 after two wins and a loss last week.
The Pirates started the week on March 14 with a 15-8 victory at New Bern, followed by an 8-6 win against Northside-Jacksonville on Wednesday, March 15. They ended the week on Friday, March 17, with a 14-1 loss to Croatan.
The team started the season with a 4-3 victory over New Hanover.
After five games, Chase Petty leads the scoring effort with 12 total goals and four assists. He scored six goals in the win over New Bern (4-5) and four against Northside (0-3).
In the New Bern match, Brady Geddes also scored five goals while Cam Collard scored three and Eddie Miller one. Steven Farrell and Geddes tallied three assists apiece.
Swansboro scooped up 43 groundballs in that game, compared to 47 from New Bern. It also won 18 of 25 faceoffs with 12 from Geddes and six from Petty. In the net, goalie Colin Shank finished with 12 saves.
In the Northside game, Farrell scored three goals and Geddes slotted one. He also tallied two assists while Derrick Buchanan had one.
The team tallied 31 groundballs, led by seven from Petty and six from Geddes. Shank tallied 10 saves in 46 minutes at the net. Adrian Hernandez also spent two minutes in the net and finished with one save.
Geddes scored the lone goal against Croatan (3-2) in the second quarter. The Pirates took a season-low six shots on goal in that game.
They tallied 28 total groundballs, led by four apiece from Brian Ambrose, Petty and Geddes. Geddes won two of his six faceoff attempts, and Shank finished with a season-high 20 saves. He has 50 for the season.
The Croatan game marked the start of Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference play for both teams.
Up next for the Pirates is a match at West Carteret (3-2) on Wednesday, March 22. That will be followed by a home game against First Flight (1-3) on Friday, March 24.
Email Zack Nally at zack@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.