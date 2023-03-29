The Swansboro softball team proved its one-run win over Washington earlier this month was no fluke with a 2-0 victory over the Pam Pack on Wednesday, March 22.
Washington is only 6-4, but the Pam Pack are the defending 2A east regional champions and No. 5-ranked team in the 2A east.
That said, the Pirates (9-0) are making a name for themselves, ranked No. 2 in the 3A east and No. 13 in the state across all classifications.
Their next big test, and perhaps the biggest of the regular season, comes on Thursday, March 30, when Richlands (9-2) comes to town.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in the division and No. 5 in the state.
The Pirates scored both of their runs, one from Payton Jensen and the other from Arianna Hoffman, in the fourth inning against Washington. Morgan LaRose, Katherine Cahall and Jensen each had a single.
Swansboro pitcher Peyton Eckert held the Pam Pack to five hits and no runs with 11 batters struck out and three walked. Eckert continues to lead the state this season with 138 strikeouts.
Washington has an ace of its own in Emma Orr, who struck out 16 in the game and walked two. The Pam Pack’s leading hitter was Shaelee Chrismon, who finished 2-for-3 with a double.
