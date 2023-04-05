The Pirates’ softball team ended up on the wrong side of a 3A Coastal Conference showdown on Thursday, March 30.
They lost 3-1 at home against Richlands in the first of two meetings between the league frontrunners. Richlands improved to 2-0 in conference play and 11-2 overall, while Swansboro moved to 1-1 in the league and 10-1 overall.
The contest featured a much-anticipated battle between two of the top pitchers in the state – Peyton Eckert for the Pirates and Makenzie Goin for the Wildcats.
Eckert won the ERA battle, giving up two hits and no earned runs while striking out seven and walking one, but Goin won the strikeout battle with 14. She walked none and allowed four hits and one earned run.
All three of Richlands’ runs in the seventh inning came off Pirate errors. Swansboro scored the only earned run in the game, a homerun from Eckert in the sixth.
Kiera Neumann, Morgan LaRose and Savannah Remley also had one hit each for the Pirates.
Richlands’ runs were scored by Tori Dennis, Megan Pittman and Erin Thibault.
The loss to Richlands followed a 3-0 victory over Croatan on March 28, where Ariana Hoffman, Payton Jensen and LaRose each scored a run.
Eckert struck out 16 in the win while walking one and giving up just two hits with no earned runs allowed.
After spring break, Swansboro will travel to White Oak (3-8) on Tuesday, April 11.
